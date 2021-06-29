Red Cross warns Indonesia faces coronavirus catastrophe

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Red Cross says Indonesia needs to urgently increase medical care, testing and vaccinations as the number of new infections in the country has rapidly increased and left it “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe.” The group said Tuesday that its coronavirus hospital in Bogor, outside of Jakarta, was “overflowing” and emergency tents had been set up to be able to house more patients. It was a similar scene at other hospitals near the capital, including in at the Bekasi city hospital that had 90% of its beds filled. The surge in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, is being blamed in part on the delta variant of the virus, which is thought to be more contagious.