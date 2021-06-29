Rochester and Minnesota honor Jim Sursely

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- More than 150 people gathered for a memorial service Tuesday at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial to honor the life of Jim Sursely.

Sursely grew up in Rochester and was a star running-back for Lourdes High School.

"Whether you were in the service or not, he was a good friend to whoever he came in contact with," said Jeff Huey, who served with Jim in Vietnam. "He said 'what other way can I go? I could either commit suicide or go on with my life.' And boy, did he ever."

"On multiple occasions when he talked about his wounds, that it was the best thing to ever happen to him. And that's the way he approached life," said Rich Daly, who also served with Jim.

While serving in Vietnam at 21-years-old, Sursely became a triple amputee after stepping on a land mine. He devoted his life thereafter to other disabled veterans, eventually becoming the national commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization.

"He's served on any number of councils, he's testified before Congress, he's met multiple times with President Bush. He touched a lot, he did a lot for the DAV," said Daly.

"It's the relationships he has with people that powered him, that allowed him to keep going, to never ever want to stop. It's, people truly motivated Jim," said Jim's son Dax.

For his lifelong efforts, he is now forever remembered by the state of Minnesota.

A proclamation from Gov. Tim Walz was read at the memorial.