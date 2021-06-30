AP, others win records lawsuit against Wisconsin legislators

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Associated Press and three other Wisconsin media outlets have won a lawsuit seeking records related to sexual harassment allegations against a former legislator. The outlets sued in March 2020 after then-Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller refused their request for records related to a sexual harassment complaint against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski. Dane County Circuit Judge Juan B. Colas ruled Wednesday that Assembly leaders must release unredacted versions of the documents within five days. Assembly leaders could ask a state appeals court to stay the decision pending review. The current Assembly chief clerk and a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.