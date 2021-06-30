Asian shares advance despite weaker factory data, outbreaks

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Asia despite new data showing Asian factory activity slowed this month as virus outbreaks disrupted shipping at some Chinese ports. Markets advanced in Shanghai, Sydney and Seoul but slipped in Tokyo and Hong Kong. On Tuesday, U.S. stocks drifted further into record heights in listless trading, as investors wait for heavyweight economic data coming at the week’s end. On Friday, the U.S. government will give its monthly update on job growth and wage gains for workers. On the last day of June, the S&P 500 is on track for a gain of 14.3% for the first half of the year, more than double its average for a full year.