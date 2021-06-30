Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction and opened the way for his immediate release from prison in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad.’ The state Supreme court said Wednesday that an agreement Cosby had with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence.