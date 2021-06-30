Business owners react to expiration of Walz’s emergency powers

(KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to lose his emergency powers on Thursday, July 1. Some business owners were fed up the governor's emergency powers were in place for so long.

"It was very unfair. I think it hurt the economy more than you can even say," said Tiffany Houser, owner of Zen Fusion Hibachi and Lounge. "The emergency powers should have been shut down way sooner."

A restaurant owner in Albert Lea, who gained notoriety during the pandemic for her efforts against Walz's emergency edicts, sent her reaction via email.

"The people of the state of Minnesota are under a false sense of freedom. The Governor can actually reinstate his emergency powers at any time if he chooses," said Lisa Hanson, owner of the Interchange. "This decision does absolutely nothing positive for small business and all Minnesotans except to put our future in uncertain jeopardy."

A small business owner in downtown Rochester disagrees, saying the steps forward need to be carefully considered.

"Proceed with caution," said John Kreusel, owner of Kreusel's Merchandise and Auction Company. "We've got many speedbumps out there, and we need to recognize each speedbump. Whether it has something to do with the virus or a collapsing economy."

Although they emphasized the importance of public safety, the business owners hope this development will alleviate more concerns about safety going forward.

"This opens a lot of doors to freedoms, making people a lot less scared to go out. Maybe getting back to a little bit of normalcy," said Houser. "Of course we want the public safe, we want the public safe. We just can't pinpoint certain businesses."

"But I am excited about the possibilities of freedom of movement and opening up retail establishments and for the state fair," said Kreusel.

