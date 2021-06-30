$40B pledged for gender equality, with $2B from Gates group

The U.N.-sponsored global gathering for gender equality generated about $40 billion in pledges towards aiding women and girls on Wednesday, partly fueled by a significant $2.1 billion contribution from Bill and Melinda Gates’ namesake foundation. The pledge was made in tandem with the Generation Equality Forum convened by United Nations Women in Paris. Private donors, government officials and civil society leaders are meeting there to make financial and political commitments. The Ford Foundation also said Wednesday it will spend $420 million on gender equality initiatives. Separately, the George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations and Paypal have each pledged more than $100 million.