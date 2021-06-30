Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is still China’s wealthiest, most capitalist city. Its vistas of skyscraper and sea framed by dragon-backed emerald peaks are as stunning as ever. But a year after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law on the former British colony, the civil liberties that raised hopes for more democracy among many of its 7 million people are fading. Just two years ago, hundreds of thousands took to the streets protesting proposed extradition legislation that would have sent suspects facing trial in mainland Chinese courts. Now, protesting or publishing anything that might be construed as a violation of the security law can land them in jail. The American Chamber of Commerce says 2 out of 5 expats it surveyed are considering leaving.