Israel reaches compromise with settlers on West Bank outpost

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials say the government has reached a compromise with Jewish settlers who rapidly established an unauthorized outpost in the occupied West Bank last month. Under the agreement, the settlers will leave by the end of the week. The area will become a closed military zone, but the houses and roads will remain in place. The settlers say a land survey will confirm the outpost was not built on privately owned land, after which they will return. Palestinians in nearby villages say the outpost was built on their land and fear it will grow and merge with other settlements nearby. They have held near-daily protests since May.