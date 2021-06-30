Judge grants small victory to rookery land developer

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There are new developments this week in a fight over land just west of Rochester that's home to more than 30 blue heron nests, known as a rookery.

Rochester Judge Pamela King denied an injunction against development on the land.

The primary reason for the judge's denial was that advocates for saving the nests didn't demonstrate development there would do irreparable harm to the birds.

However, members of the Save the Rookery group, who have worked to protect the blue birds' homes, aren't going to let the decision stray their efforts.

"The decision, while it was disappointing, doesn't change our result to keep fighting for this rookery," said Lynn Cornell, founding member of Save the Rookery.

Cornell said the rookery has a special uniqueness that no other place could replicate.

"In particular, what a unique place this rookery is, and that's in part why it was recommended to become a scientific and natural area through the state of Minnesota because it is, as we know, the only upland great blue heron rookery in the state," she said.

Current property owner Steve Connelly, saw the judgement as fair and just.

"I think Judge King gave a very fair ruling. She looked at the law and she looked at the facts," he said. "From the get-go all we ever wanted to do was conservation-minded."

The area could soon be designated a special area worthy of being protected for the herons.

"In fact, the National Heritage Advisory Committee, which is a committee that advises the Minnesota DNR, recommended that this area be considered for acquisition as a scientific and natural area for the state of Minnesota," Cornell said.

It's not clear if that designation would halt development.

Connelly said it's not his intention to harm the birds.

"Absolutely not. I mean, I raise birds for a living. That was never anyone's intention," he said.