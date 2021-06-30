Mayo Clinic sued in alleged snooping of nude patient photos

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Mayo Clinic faces lawsuits from three female patients who say a former surgery resident viewed nude photographs of them in their medical records. The lawsuits claim 28-year-old Ahmad Alsughayer had no reason to go into the patients’ files. Alsughayer allegedly viewed records of more than 1,600 patients. He was charged in April with one count of unauthorized computer access after one of the patients went to police. Three of the women have sued Mayo, and two of the lawsuits are seeking class-action status. Mayo Clinic says its staff investigated the incident, found that one employee viewed the records, and notified authorities and patients who were affected.