Over 100 deaths may be tied to historic Northwest heat wave

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Health officials say more than 60 deaths in Oregon have been linked to the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest as dozens of others in Canada, Washington state and elsewhere are investigated for ties to the hot weather. In Vancouver, British Columbia, police said Wednesday that they had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began Friday. Authorities in Washington state were investigating more than a half-dozen deaths, but that number was likely to rise. The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change.