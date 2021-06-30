Kim berates North Korean officials for ‘crucial’ virus lapse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has berated top officials for failures in coronavirus prevention that caused a “great crisis.” The country’s official media did not say what crucial lapses warranted Kim to call an important political meeting where he criticized his top officials. But his strong words raise the specter of a mass outbreak occurring in a country that would be scarcely able to handle it. So far, North Korea has claimed to have had no coronavirus infections. Experts are concerned about any potential outbreak, given the country’s poor health infrastructure. State media also said Kim had recalled a top official. Experts say that may suggest he will replace his Cabinet premier.