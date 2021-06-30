Pedestrian suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by vehicle in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday night in Rochester.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Holiday gas station on 4th Street SE.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys hospital with "serious injuries."

Rochester Police officers and Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.