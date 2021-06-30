Police: Officer wounded in shooting in busy Atlanta district

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an Atlanta police officer has been shot in a busy commercial district, drawing a large law enforcement presence to the area. An Atlanta police spokesman, Officer C.J. Johnson, said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the busy Midtown area. Police are asking people to avoid a portion of Peachtree Street, a major thoroughfare in the heart of the city. A concierge at an area apartment building, Patrick Walker, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he heard a barrage of gunshots. He said he saw an officer being carried away after the shooting, bleeding badly. There were no immediate details on the officer’s condition and details remained sketchy.