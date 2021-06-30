Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney says his investigation has concluded that officers were justified in a shooting that killed a Black man. Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm won’t be filing charges against any of the three officers involved in the shooting that killed Lindani Myeni. An attorney for Myeni’s widow calls Alm’s investigation flawed. Alm says the officers fired at Myeni, a South Africa national, only after trying other methods, including deploying a stun gun that wasn’t effective. Alm says Myeni violently attacked the officers, leaving one with a concussion. Alm says there is no evidence race was a factor in Myeni’s death.