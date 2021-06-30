Rochester rape survivor says Bill Cosby’s conviction overturn is a “slap in the face”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the sexual assault conviction of comedian and actor Bill Cosby.

At the time of his conviction, more than 50 other women had come forward claiming Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them.

"It's unfortunate. It's kind of like a slap in the face to the victims. And he didn't get a fair trial, but if this was any other person, that didn't have money and didn't have a lot of people working for them. It wouldn't have been looked at twice so. What's fair about that?" said Rochester resident, Danielle Leukam.

Leukam is a 2018 rape survivor and sexual assault advocate.

"A masked, armed man broke into my home, through my basement window. I woke up to a noise at the end of my bed. I was tied up with zip ties. I was raped three times over the course of five hours. With my little boy sleeping in the room next door. So I couldn't do anything I couldn't run. I couldn't scream. I couldn't call 9-1-1 Because he had a gun and was threatening to murder my son," she said.

Her abuser was someone she knew for more than 10 years. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

"It felt good to hear him say guilty. He pleads guilty and it felt good to hear him say, 'yes, I did that. Yes I did that. And I'm guilty.' And I got that with a plea deal. Now if I had somebody say, 'Oh' were gonna overturn that. My heart would sink to the floor and I would feel revictimize all over again."

The survivors of Cosby's alleged assaults felt that way too.

Survivor Victoria Valentino spoke to CNN.

"It's a gut punch. There's no other way to describe it. For a legal glitch to come up after all of this, is just. What does that say about a woman's worth, a woman's value? Do our lives mean nothing? Here we are back to square one. We can't even say we're going to prosecute him again because apparently the whole verdict has been literally overturned. That's outrageous."

"With all the women that accused Bill Cosby. It's not like they got a group message saying, 'let's say this.' It's their story, and their story needs to be honored. With all the progress of the MeToo Movement, this is a huge step backward and I feel for those women. This is not justice for them," Leukam said.

She's concerned that this incident will prevent other sexual assault survivors from coming forward.

"I fear that because of this overturn that more people aren't gonna come out. And use their voice and tell their story. Because even if their abuser is convicted. It might be overturned. That's the stage that they've set. I fear women won't come forward with their stories which is backward from where we were going," Leukam said.

Leukam has written a memoir to share her survivor story.

Victims can report a sexual assault case to The Olmsted County Victim Services. The 24 hour phone line is (507) 289- 0636.