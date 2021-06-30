Texas inmate executed for killing wife, father-in-law

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been executed for an attack that killed his pregnant wife, 5-year-old daughter and father-in-law more than a decade ago. John Hummel received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Authorities say Hummel stabbed his wife, Joy Hummel, more than 30 times in December 2009. He then used a baseball bat to beat to death his daughter, Jodi Hummel, and his father-in-law, Clyde “Eddie” Bedford, who used a wheelchair. And he set their suburban Fort Worth home on fire. Hummel was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and father-in-law. Hummel’s attorney did not file any last-minute appeals before his execution.