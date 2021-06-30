UN war crimes court to pass judgment in retrial of 2 Serbs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations court is delivering judgments in the retrial of two allies of the late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic. They are accused of organizing, arming and supporting notorious Serb paramilitaries that committed atrocities in Croatia and Bosnia as Yugoslavia crumbled in the early 1990s. Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic were originally acquitted in 2013. At the time, judges said prosecutors had failed to prove important elements of their links to the crimes. Appeals judges quashed the not-guilty verdicts in 2015 and ordered the retrial. The verdicts Wednesday afternoon are the final U.N. prosecution for crimes committed during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia. The verdicts can be appealed.