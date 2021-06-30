Virus infections surging in Africa’s vulnerable rural areas

ZVIMBA, Zimbabwe (AP) — A new surge of the coronavirus is finally penetrating Africa’s rural areas, where most people on the continent live, spreading to areas that once had been seen as safe havens from infections that hit cities particularly hard. Health care facilities in the rural areas are poorly staffed and lack the resources to handle the spike in infections, while hospitals in cities are under strain as they are treating an increasing number of people coming from the countryside. The delta variant of COVID-19 that has devastated India has been detected in at least 14 African countries, including Congo, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.