WH aims to help consumers with order on big business regs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing an executive order to improve opportunities for consumers and small businesses by stepping up oversight of sectors of the economy that are dominated by a select few companies. The forthcoming order has yet to be finalized. But an administration official says the overarching goal is to promote a sense of competition that the administration believes is central to capitalism. The order reflects concerns that the concentration of power causes higher prices and poorer quality of services, especially in the meatpacking and internet service sectors.