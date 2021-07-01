Caught on camera: Libyan coast guard shoots at migrant boat

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A non-profit rescue group has slammed Libya’s coast guard and the European Union after it witnessed the Libyan maritime authorities chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Members of the German group Sea-Watch filmed the incident on Wednesday while flying over the area in an observation mission. Their footage, filmed from the plane, shows a blue wooden boat with a small engine and more than two dozen people being chased in circles by the Libyan coast guard. The coast guard receives training and equipment from the EU through Italy.