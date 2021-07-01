Construction begins on new Rochester housing development

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There's a new housing complex being built in Rochester.

The new development, Bryk on Broadway, will hold 180 units of mixed-income affordable housing.

The complex is being built by construction company Kraus-Anderson, that held a ground breaking ceremony for the development Thursday afternoon.

Developer Dirk Erickson said that as Rochester grows, there's a greater need for affordable housing.

"A lot of them are being built more on the outskirts of town. We actually have thoughts and are potentially thinking of another one that could be in the works," said Erickson. "We would love to do more projects and we feel that it's a great need and we want to give back to the community."

Construction on the development is planned to conclude around December 2022.