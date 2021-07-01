Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building have resumed after a 15-hour pause for safety concerns, and officials say they are planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett says he did not know why officials decided to restart search efforts after suspending them because of worries about the cracks and a large column. The stoppage that began shortly after 2 a.m. threatened to keep search teams off the rubble pile for an unknown period and dim hopes for finding anyone alive in the debris a week after the tower came down.