Does It Work: Portable Blender

The blender retails on Amazon for between $25-30. It comes in a few different colors, has a detachable base where the blades are, and a pretty heavy-duty plastic bottle. It is USB chargeable so it doesn't use batteries, and it does come with a USB cable. Also included was a pretty large straw and two cleaning tools: one for the blender so you can get around the blades at the bottom and one for cleaning the straw.

The box says it can be used for fruit juice, milkshakes, baby food, vegetable juice, smoothies and rice paste.

We decided to test it out by making a smoothie with frozen mixed berries, raspberry yogurt, and water. On the directions, it said to fill it with fruit about 60 percent full and then water about 80 percent.

After adding the ingredients, I screwed on the cap and shook it a bit to mix it up. Then hit the power button twice and it started blending. The directions said to rotate it around while it's blending so that everything gets mixed.

Once it stopped automatically, I unscrewed the lid to see how it did. The smoothie was smooth with no big chunks, surprising after only blending for about 60 seconds! A taste test proved that the blender had incorporated all the ingredients well and didn't leave any chunks of berry behind.

Aoozi portable blender, you pass the Does It Work Test.

