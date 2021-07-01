Former Waseca business owner pleads guilty to defrauding travel agents

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- A former Waseca business owner is facing decades in prison for defrauding dozens of travel agents out of nearly $500,000.

On Wednesday in federal court in Minneapolis, 45-year-old Matthew Schumacher pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

He operated two businesses based in Waseca: "Travel Troops" and "Vacation Agent Nation."

According to a criminal complaint, he told travel agents they would receive higher commission payments from airlines and resorts if they went through him. Instead, he kept their commission money for himself.

Prosecutors said Schumacher ended up taking $484,000, using it to travel around the world and pay his credit card bills.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 1.