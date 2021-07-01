Hong Kong bans handover protest as official defends law

HONG KONG (AP) — A top Hong Kong official has marked the anniversary of the territory’s return to Chinese control by defending the national security law imposed a year ago. Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee says the law stipulates that human rights are respected and would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. In the year since the law took effect, large-scale demonstrations have been banned and a number of pro-democracy activists and journalists have been arrested, ceased public activities or have left Hong Kong. For the second straight year, authorities have banned the commemoration of the Tiananmen Square crackdown and the July 1 handover protest. Police sealed off Victoria Park and put up flags warning people that they could be prosecuted if they rallied.