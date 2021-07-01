Jordan tribes, bedrock of monarchy, on edge as economy tanks

KARAK, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has drawn a curtain of secrecy on the unprecedented public rift within its royal family. But the social tensions laid bare by the palace drama that unfolded in April can be seen everywhere, particularly the economic despair of influential tribes. Years of economic crisis have frayed the historic patronage-for-loyalty bond between the king and the tribes who are a bedrock of the Hashemite family’s decades-long rule. That may have been an underlying factor in an alleged plot by the half brother of King Abdullah II to try to take a throne he was once in line to inherit. Prince Hamzah has been silenced, and his purported co-conspirators are being tried behind closed doors.