Nissan to make new electric cars, batteries in Britain

LONDON (AP) — Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. Nissan said Thursday it will build its next generation electric vehicles at the company’s plant in Sunderland, creating more than 6,200 jobs at the factory and its suppliers. Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta declined to say how much financial backing the government had given the project.