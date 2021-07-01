NSA discloses hacking methods it says are used by Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and British agencies have disclosed hacking techniques they say are used by Russian intelligence to target hundreds of government agencies, energy companies and other organizations, amid a wave of devastating cyberattacks around the world. An advisory released Thursday by the U.S. National Security Agency describes “brute force” attacks by operatives linked to Russia’s GRU military intelligence arm, which has been previously tied to efforts to disrupt the 2016 and 2020 American elections. Brute force attacks involve the automated spraying of sites with potential passwords until hackers gain access. The advisory urges companies to adopt methods long urged by experts, including the use of multi-factor authentication and mandating strong passwords.