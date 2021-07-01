Refugees reflect on Independence Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Communities all over the United States are gearing up for Independence Day celebrations and remembering what it means to be an American.

But for Americans not born of this country, the Fourth of July and freedom may have different meanings.

"In most countries, if you criticize a politician you could end up in jail. "You can't say such things you may die. The terrorist may kill you. The government may prosecute you," said Suud Olat, a Somali refugee.

Olat spent 20 years in a refugee camp before coming to the United States in 2012 and came to Minnesota in 2015. In 2018, he became an American citizen.

"Today is Somali Independence Day and four days later is the Fourth of July, the American Independence Day, a day that's dear and near to a lot of Americans," said Olat.

Celebrating America's independence after his home country's reminds him of what he wishes for the world.

"I can express what I feel in the United States without feeling repercussions or any consequences and that's the kind of Freedom I want to see around the world," he said.

Olat is a member of Rising Nomads, a nonprofit based in Kenya and Somalia that helps empower youth and women in those countries.

"We want to empower women and young girls and young people to learn more about the freedom and how important it is to fight for your freedom, and to become someone who has a freedom to express how they feel economically, politically and socially," Olat said.

Bosnian refugee, Rawhi Said, said the "Land of Opportunity" has huge meaning for those entering this country.

"It sounds funny but the American dream is a thing that lives strongest in its immigrants and refugees," he said.

Said moved to America from Bosnia as a toddler in 1993.

The fourth of July reminds him of possibilities.

"It's a unique thing to experience as an American and as someone who came here who wasn't naturally born here. Because you are reminded of when nobody else wanted you. You were adopted into a country that took you in and gave you every opportunity that you wouldn't of had in your home country. The fourth of July is a great time to look back and reflect on really all of the things that make this country. And it's a great reminder to all of us that this is a nation of immigrants as well," he said.

Said works for the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMAA). IMAA is a Rochester-based nonprofit organization that helps build a bridge between Rochester and the immigrants and refugees that move to the city.

"To me being an American is so many things. What is American culture? American culture is a fusion of the whole world," he said. America was built on immigrants and that needs to be celebrated just as much as everything else that this great country has to offer."

The American Immigration Council says as of August 2020, 14% of the nation's residents are immigrants.