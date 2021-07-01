Sioux City man gets 55 years for fatal New Year’s shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 20-year-old Sioux City man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party. The Sioux City Journal reports that Christopher Morales was sentenced Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court for the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Morales pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the case after being originally charged with first-degree murder. Police say Kritis was killed and three others injured when Morales and others fired into the house where the party was being held. Morales was one of four people charged in the case, including his 18-year-old brother, Carlos Morales, who faces a first-degree murder trial on Aug. 24.