Wall Street adds to its records; energy stocks lead the way

Stocks are tacking more gains onto their records at the start of trading on Wall Street Thursday. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in the first few minutes after closing June at an all-time high and notching its fifth straight quarterly gain. The Dow and Nasdaq were also up modestly following an encouraging report on the job market. The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell to 364,000 last week, the lowest level since the pandemic slammed the economy. Energy stocks were leading the market and rising with the price of oil. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged higher.