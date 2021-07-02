Anxious Afghans fear tomorrow; many seeking to leave

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Frustration and anxiety runs like a theme through most conversations in today’s Afghanistan as Afghans witness the final withdrawal of the U.S. military and its NATO allies. For U.S. President Joe Biden, America did what it came to Afghanistan to do — hunt down and punish the al Qaida terrorists who carried out the 9/11 attacks. After nearly 20 years, he said it was time to end America’s “forever war.” Afghans, however, say the international forces are leaving a country on the brink of another civil war, deeply impoverished with a deepening lawlessness that instills more fear in some than the advancing Taliban.