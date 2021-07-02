Fantastic Friday weather; heat and humidity return for the weekend

A warm and pleasant Friday

The seasonably warm, sun-filled weather we've been enjoying over the past couple of days will continue for the rest of our Friday as high pressure settles in from Ontario. Aside from a few thin cirrus clouds this morning, we're going to have plenty of sunshine today with a slight northeast breeze ahead of that high pressure, drawing in crisp, dry air for the area. Temperatures will warm quickly today, reaching the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Weekend heat and humidity

Warmer air will begin to build into the region from the west on the backside of the large area of high pressure that will be just east of us on Saturday. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s and light southwest winds.

Heat will continue to build Saturday night into Sunday while humidity levels also become noticeably heavier in the area. A gusty southwest breeze Sunday will help temperatures warm into the lower 90s while rich humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Sunday evening looks fairly quiet to start with temperatures in the lower 80s by fireworks time and just a few thin clouds. A few isolated thunderstorms will drift into the area from the northwest later in the night with overnight temperatures falling to around 70 degrees.

Slightly unsettled Monday

We'll have plenty of sunshine in the area for Monday with isolated thunderstorms redeveloping in the afternoon and evening ahead of a weak cold front that will be approaching from the northwest. High temperatures Monday will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the mid and upper 90s.

Seasonable warmth next week

We'll have abundant sunshine next Tuesday with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Sunny, slightly less humid air will flow into the region for Wednesday and Thursday and high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Heat and humidity will again build in for the end of next week and the following weekend with a few thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s next Friday with mid 80s for the weekend.