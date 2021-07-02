Golden opportunity: College-bound Olympians look to cash in

The NCAA’s decision to allow college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness could have a profound effect on sports such as women’s gymnastics. For years, college-bound Olympic gymnasts were forced to choose between turning professional or keeping their amateur status so they could maintain their scholarships. New legislation means opportunities could abound for Americans like Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee. Both will have the chance to turn Olympic success into potential profit once they return from Japan.