GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz cabinet members

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate are signaling they may fire one or more of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s cabinet commissioners.

GOP Sen. Michelle Benson wouldn’t name who might be in danger when pressed by Democratic senators Friday.

But she said Republicans plan to “remain vigilant and attentive to the governor’s appointments” when they reconvene Tuesday.

The Senate has confirmed only two Walz cabinet members, and removed two during special sessions last summer.

Some commissioners who’ve taken positions at odds with Republicans have included Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop and Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen.