Hot and humid 4th of July Weekend

We'll see the return of hot and humid weather this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions are likely all across the upper Midwest on Saturday. Temperatures stay warm on the 4th of July with highs in the middle and lower 90s. We will see a stray thunderstorm north of Minneapolis on Sunday and we'll keep an eye on a stray thunderstorm chance in SE Minnesota late Sunday.

Precipitation chances will be limited for the next several days. We'll keep a close eye on Sunday night, but right now the chances look to be very isolated/stray Sunday night into Monday. Tuesday is still the best chance of accumulating rainfall.

Temperatures at dusk the next several nights will be warming. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-60s with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will jump into the middle 70s Saturday and then into the upper 70s Sunday night. Again, an isolated to stray storm does look possible late Sunday night. Keep an eye on the forecast Saturday and Sunday morning as we look forward to firework shows!

Temperatures next week look to be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nick