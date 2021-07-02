Jill Biden’s travel shows breadth covered by first lady

PHOENIX (AP) — Within the span of 36 hours this past week, Jill Biden went from clinking cups of beer with Doug Emhoff, the vice president’s spouse, at a baseball game in Houston to joining the president in Florida to comfort families affected by the collapsed condominium building in Surfside. The breadth of her travel illustrated the range of missions and emotions associated with the first lady’s movements around the country. And Jill Biden is doing it all while juggling her job outside the White House and keeping up with her family. She’s spending the Fourth of July weekend making appearances in Maine, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.