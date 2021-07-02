Man charged with ‘common assault’ of top UK medical officer

LONDON (AP) — Police in London have charged a man with common assault after the harassment of England’s chief medical officer in a park in central London earlier this week. The Metropolitan Police said 23 year-old Lewis Hughes will appear in court on Friday after being charged on Thursday evening. An investigation was launched after Prof. Chris Whitty, one of the most high-profile scientists during the coronavirus pandemic, was accosted by two men in St. James’s Park on Sunday evening. The incident, which was captured in video footage and shared on social media, showed Whitty struggling to get away from the pair, who appeared to be manhandling him while trying to take a selfie.