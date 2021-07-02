Press groups slam Mexican leader’s ‘lie of the week’ contest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Press and human rights organizations are criticizing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s weekly ‘contest’ that roughly translates roughly ‘Lie of the Week.’ Each week at his daily morning press conference, López Obrador presents a few news articles he feels are unfair, an exercise he calls “Who’s Who in Lies.” The authors of those articles are singled out for criticism. López Obrador talks more to the press, but is also more openly hostile to them, than almost any of his predecessors. The Inter American Press Association says the practice stigmatizes and intimidates journalists, in a country with a high level of violence against reporters.