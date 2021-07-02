Rochester boy meets with mayor to show how he would improve city

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester boy went to the mayor's office on Thursday to show how he would make the city a better place.

In 2019, Apollo Homb wrote an essay for the "Mayor for a Day" contest put on by the League of Minnesota Cities.

According to the city of Rochester, Apollo ended up receiving an honorable mention for his work.

The recognition gave him the opportunity to meet with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton on Thursday.

In the letter he submitted, Apollo said he would "do the research to find out the best technology and cost-effective ways" to fix Minnesota's roads for the winter. After that, he said he would meet with road maintenance workers to determine the current challenges.

That idea became a reality on Thursday as he spent time with maintenance workers.

They gave him a vest and even let him inside a snow plow.