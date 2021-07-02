Asian shares higher, but China down after tough talk from Xi

TOKYO (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Asia, though markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong declined a day after the Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a speech Thursday, Xi warned that anyone who tries to bully China “will face broken heads and bloodshed.” Investors also anticipate a pullback in central bank support for markets in China. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 touched a new record in anticipation of a positive U.S. jobs report, expected later Friday. Recent data have provided encouraging signs of a steady recovery from the pandemic.