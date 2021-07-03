Afghanistan finds deadly fungal infection in COVID patients

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s health minister says a deadly fungal infection known as “black fungus’ that first surfaced in Indian COVID-19 patients has been detected in Afghanistan, which is in the middle of a brutal third wave of the coronavirus. Afghanistan has recorded one death from the fungus, which has been detected in two other patients. In Afghanistan, where people rarely wear masks and there is no social distancing, the numbers of new cases have been steadily rising, with 1,272 new cases in the past 24 hours and 92 deaths.