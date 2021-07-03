At least 43 migrants drown off Tunisia; 84 rescued

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian Red Crescent says at least 43 migrants have drowned off the coast of Tunisia and 84 others have been rescued after their boat capsized overnight. The head of the organization told the Associated Press the boat, which was carrying 127 migrants, left Libya’s coastal city of Zuwara on Friday to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Italy. The defense ministry’s spokesperson, Mohamed Zekri, said the 84 migrants were rescued Saturday by fishermen. Libya is a frequent departure point for migrants making the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing in an attempt to reach Europe.