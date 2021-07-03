Blooming Prairie man draws attention with large patriotic display

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Some Blooming Prairie residents claim to have the biggest Independence Day party in the area, and preparations are underway to to do just that.

Cody Hendrickson has lived in Blooming Prairie with his wife Jenny and four kids for 15 years.

Their house near City Park can't be missed with its large flag display, giant inflatable Bald Eagle and Uncle Sam. Hendrickson said he decorates more for the Fourth of July than he does for Christmas.

"It's grown over the years," he said. "It started out with the small flags around the property. It grows with my love for the country. This is something that we should all be able to celebrate, Independence Day, the Fourth of July. This is distinctly what makes us American. That's why I love this country. I will continue to stand up for the flag and the country every chance I get."

Hendrickson said his children know a lot about the history of The United States and often sing the National Anthem.

He said people stop by often to take pictures of the decorations.

"On Independence Day, we need to remember the brave men and women who fought and sacrificed for our freedom," he said. "We don't need to be divided on the Fourth of July. We need to be united and come together as a country."

