Forensic team heads to Canadian town destroyed by wildfire

LYTTON, British Columbia (AP) — A forensic team has arrived in a Canadian town destroyed by wildfire to confirm reports that two people were killed during the blazes which forced residents to abandon their homes with just a few minutes notice several days ago. The Coroners Service in British Columbia said they will enter the devastated village of Lytton, located 95 miles (150 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver, “only if it has been deemed safe.” The roughly 1,000 residents of Lytton fled their homes Wednesday evening after suffering the previous day under a record high of 121.2 Fahrenheit (49.6 Celsius).