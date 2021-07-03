Harmony Independence Day celebration in full swing

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Independence Day celebrations have officially kicked off and in Harmony, they are celebrating in more ways than one.

Along with the Fourth of July, it's also the city's 125th birthday.

Hundreds came out Saturday to a car show at Harmony Spirits. Residents also enjoyed food and fun activities for the kids like bounce houses, lawn games, balloon art and a toad race.

Harmony Spirits adjusted and survived the pandemic. The owners said the city supports one another.

"Harmony is a great place," Jim Simpson said. "Everybody supports everyone else here. All the businesses support each other. We do our best to support Harmony businesses, and they do the same. The community has been awesome."

The fun continues Saturday night with kids' parade, live music and a petting zoo.

Find out more about Harmony's Independence Day celebrations here.