Hot and dry 4th of July; Rain chances increase next week

After a seasonal start to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, warm and quiet conditions remain tonight with overnight temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll have partly cloudy skies and light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Hot and humid conditions are on tap for your Fourth of July holiday this Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points into the upper 60s. Heat index values are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. Our region will see dry skies with a mix of sun and clouds thanks to high pressure in control of the region, allowing for a quiet day. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Conditions remain dry and partly cloudy for fireworks Sunday evening with temperatures expected to be in the low 80s by dusk.

Hot and muggy conditions continue into the start of the new week on Monday, with highs in the low 90s. Partly sunny skies are expected with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances become more likely on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures cooling into the low 80s and mid 70s, respectivly.

Thursday will see a break in the rain with highs in the upper 70s and partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80 on Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies and isolated afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances.