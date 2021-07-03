Indonesia caught between surge and slow vaccine rollout

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — After a slow vaccination rollout, Indonesia is now racing to inoculate as many people as possible as it battles an explosion of cases that have strained hospitals. On Saturday, the strictest measures this year enter force, including work from home, the closure of places of worship and malls, and restaurants allowed delivery only. Inadequate global vaccine supply and the complicated geography of the world’s largest archipelago nation are some of the biggest challenges. Fueled by travel during May holidays, and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the surge has overwhelmed clinics, with some turning away patients and telling them to bring their own oxygen tanks. Families wait turns to bury their loved ones and gravediggers work late shifts.